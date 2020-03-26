Black Family-Owned Business Featured In New Amazon Commercial

Darlyng & Co., a lifestyle kids brand, has become the first Black-owned family business to be featured in a national advertising campaign launched by Amazon. The national campaign ran on broadcast TV on major networks as well as across online and social media channels. Darlyng & Co. was also featured in a commercial on Amazon Storefronts, a dedicated store featuring U.S.-based small and medium-sized business. Earlier this year, they were an Amazon storefront of the week and are currently one of the fastest-growing Black-owned baby brands in the country.
Darlyng & Co. was founded in 2014 as an e-commerce site and offers a line of over 40 products including skincare, diaper bags, sippy cups, suction bowls, affirmation cards, apparel and more. Products range in price from $3.99 to $150. All products are guaranteed non-toxic and eco-friendly.
To learn more about Darlyng & Co., visit their website at www.DarlyngandCo.com
