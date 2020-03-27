CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pied Piper of Quaren-Teen: R. Kelly Wants Out of Jail Because Of Coronavirus

Kells is keeping his lawyers busy.

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

R. Kelly wants out of jail. The formerly renowned R&B singer and accused sexual predator is seeking a release from the bing out of fear of catching the Coronavirus.

Umm, we’re all afraid, Robert.

According to TMZ, on Thursday (March 26), the Pied Piper of Quaren-Teen’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, filed paperwork where he cited the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic and the risks it brings to his client while he’s locked up in Chicago awaiting trial. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“No matter what steps they take the sanitation will be substandard, the risk of an internal pandemic at the MCC is great,” says the motion. 

Apparently, social-distancing isn’t realistic in Chicago MCC and there is apparently a lack of hand sanitizer while not all inmates can afford to cop soap from the commissary.

So instead, Kelly is seeking to be released on bond and said he’s totally cool with rocking an ankle monitor, if necessary. He’s also saying the whole coronavirus thing means he’d be hunkering down anyway.  And where would R. Kelly be staying if he is granted bond? With none other than his remaining girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, since obviously Azriel clary has moved on.The “Step In The Name Of Love” singer is facing trials in Chicago and New York City for an assortment of charges including  transportation of a minor across state lines, child exploitation, kidnapping and sexual abuse.

Most recently, R. Kelly was charged with knowingly exposing two women to the herpes virus in two separate incidents. So there’s that.

Nevertheless, R. Kelly continues to maintain his innocence despite the litany of charges and numerous accusers.

 

 

 

 

Pied Piper of Quaren-Teen: R. Kelly Wants Out of Jail Because Of Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

coronavirus , r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Hands with US - Dollars.
How To Get Your Stimulus Check Quickly?

It has been voted on discussed and voted on again but at some point it will actually be real for…
03.26.20
Million Rose Pedals Dropped Over Statue Of Liberty Commemorating 70th Anniversary Of D-Day
US Takes Over #1 Spot With Confirmed Coronavirus…

The pandemic known as covid-19 has taken a toll on the world at this point and continues to do so.…
03.26.20
Beloved Charter School Coach Dies; He Was Waiting…

Cornell Charles, a beloved sports coach in New Orleans for Lusher Charter School affectionately known as “Coach Dickey,” died after…
03.26.20
US-GUATEMALA-DIPLOMACY
The Coronavirus $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package Passed…

So “THEY” after three long days of back and forth between the Republicians and Democrats have finally passed the Covid-19…
03.25.20
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro
Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to…
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
Close