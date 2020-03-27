CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 27, 2020: U.S. Tops Coronavirus Cases — 3 Million Unemployed

1. U.S. Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Any Country On Earth

What You Need To Know: States in the U.S. are struggling to combat the affects of the coronavirus on both the health and economic fronts. The case count for the U.S. has topped 82,000, the most reported cases in the world.

2. Coronavirus Damages Physical and Financial Health

What You Need To Know: The coronavirus continues to have a tsunami effect on the United States. Unemployment numbers reached historic highs for the week of March 16-21, 2020. 

3. #WYNTKCoronavirus Diaries: My Big Fat Unemployed, Quarantine Coronavirus Birthday

What You Need To Know: Happy Birthday to me! March 24, 2020 was my 50th birthday. And I was recently unemployed and if that wasn’t bad enough – here comes the coronavirus.

4. Lower The Nets In Honor Of This Globetrotter

What You Need To Know: Fred “Curly” Neal has died. The long-time member of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters basketball team was 77.

5. #WomensHistoryMonth: Voncile Campbell

What You Need To Know: A math teacher in Detroit is doing her part to help bring some normalcy in a time where uncertainty is the theme of the day. Every night at 8:00pm, Voncile Campbell goes from being a math teacher to bedtime storyteller for the children at Bow Elementary Middle School by posting a video on the school’s Facebook page. 

