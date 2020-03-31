The United States Is Now The Official Epicenter Of The Coronavirus

The United States of America is now officiallyepicenter of the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

With over 500,000 confirmed cases worldwide and 23,000 deaths reported. Here in the United States there are 82,000 confirmed cases and over 1,300 deaths. That’s more lose of life than China and Italy to date. The virus has invaded all 52 states and 175 continents thus far.

The CDC has stated that the peak of the virus could happen around July 4th so buckle up its going to be a rough ride. #TheSLP

