Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Issues “Stay At Home” Order Effective 8pm Tonight

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan just issued a “Stay At Home” order directing Maryland residents not to leave their homes unless it’s an “essential” purpose, such as getting food, medicine or going to a job that is deemed essential.

The “Stay At Home” order goes into effect tonight March 30th at 8pm. All Maryland residents should look for an emergency alert on their cellphones later this evening laying out the parameters of the directive. Failure to comply with the order is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail or a $5,000 dollar fine or maybe both! #TheSLP

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Also On Magic 95.9: