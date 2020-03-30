CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Sheriff And His Wife Become Tik Tok Stars With Racist Videos

A Florida sheriff’s deputy and his wife have become stars on the popular social media app Tik Tok by posting deeply offensive, racist videos, the Daily Mail reports.

Michael Dilks and his wife Heidi Dilks, a medical technician, have posted videos to their 60,000 followers that include Heidi playing Black stereotypes while her husband, in his uniform, arrests her.

The Daily Mail reports that Dilks “is seen in his green Indian River County Sheriff’s uniform and using his marked SUV while he and his wife, medical tech Heidi Dilks, lip-sync to hip hop tunes or to lines from black actors that use a variety of racists and sexist terms like the n-word and bi**h.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Dilks admits he made a few of the videos while on duty, but that “95 percent of them” were made on his own. He also says that his intention was not to be racist, but to show law enforcement in “a positive light.”

The majority of the Dilks’ followers come from a town called Vero Beach, just north of Palm Beach.

“This is straight out racist,” local NAACP chapter president Anthony J. Brown, a retired corrections officer, said to the Daily Mail after he saw the Dilks’ videos. “They even imitate a black man going to jail. It’s conduct unbecoming a police officer, it’s inappropriate, unprofessional, disrespectful, demeaning and just plain stupid. It pounces on every stereotype and portrays an entire group of people negatively.”

Brown adds, “And coming from a law enforcement officer, it’s even worse if you consider the context of police brutality against our people.”

Sheriff And His Wife Become Tik Tok Stars With Racist Videos  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Florida

Videos
Latest
Stuff The Bus 2017
Looking For A Job During Coronavirus Pandemic? Many…

So the president just announced that he will not be opening the country back again as planned on April 12th.…
03.31.20
Coronavirus
The United States Is Now The Official Epicenter…

The United States of America is now officiallyepicenter of the Covid-19 virus pandemic. With over 500,000 confirmed cases worldwide and…
03.31.20
New MacBook Air
Is YouTube Slowing Down Videos On Purpose?

There’s nothing wrong with your internet connection the problem is there are too many people on line at the same…
03.31.20
Sheriff And His Wife Become Tik Tok Stars…

A Florida sheriff’s deputy and his wife have become stars on the popular social media app Tik Tok by posting…
03.31.20
Former NFL Player Myron Rolle Is Now A…

Years ago, Myron Rolle gave up football for a career in medicine. Now, he’s using his expertise to fight the coronavirus pandemic.…
03.31.20
Nurse Quits Her Job After Being Assigned To…

Melissa Thomas Scott, a nurse in Albany, Georgia, went viral after sharing a video, explaining why she quit her job…
03.31.20
Coronavirus
103 Year Old Woman Recovers From Coronavirus

A lot of what we have been told when it comes to being informed about the coronvirus and who is…
03.27.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…

Donald Trump signed on Friday the CARES Act, a $2 trillion stimulus package to help the U.S. economy and workforce in…
03.27.20
Hands with US - Dollars.
How To Get Your Stimulus Check Quickly?

It has been voted on discussed and voted on again but at some point it will actually be real for…
03.26.20
Million Rose Pedals Dropped Over Statue Of Liberty Commemorating 70th Anniversary Of D-Day
US Takes Over #1 Spot With Confirmed Coronavirus…

The pandemic known as covid-19 has taken a toll on the world at this point and continues to do so.…
03.26.20
Close