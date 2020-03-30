CLOSE
Kevin Hart Moves To Dismiss $60 Million Sex Tape Legal Battle

Comedian Kevin Hart is reportedly asking a Federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Montia Sabbag. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Sabbag is suing Hart for $60 million dollars accusing him of leaking their sex tape in an effort to promote his projects.

In newly filed court documents, Hart claims Sabbag has failed to serve him with the legal papers, which is required to move her case forward. He claims she hired a process server who came to his home. However, the comedian says the server didn’t properly do his job.

He claims the process server, “simply threw a set of papers out of a car window in view of a security guard” outside the gate at his home. The documents claim the security guard took photos of the legal documents laying in the middle of the street.

Hart also accuses Sabbag of failing to follow a bunch of other court rules. As a result, he is asking for the entire case to be dismissed completely.

Last year, Montia Sabbag sued the comedian, his former friend Jonathan Todd Jackson, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and a website named Fameoulous.

The original complaint read, “Ms. Sabbag had no knowledge that the intimate activity depicted in the video was being recorded. To the contrary, Ms. Sabbag believed that such activity was completely private, and she had a reasonable expectation of her privacy in Hart’s private bedroom suite at the Cosmopolitan, and she reasonably believed that her privacy was safe and protected at all relevant times.”

Kevin Hart Moves To Dismiss $60 Million Sex Tape Legal Battle  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

