WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 31, 2020: Dear Black People — Another Stimulus Plan? — Biden Faces Gaps

1. Dear Black People: STOP IT!

What You Need To Know:

Dear Black People,

If you can read these words, if you can hear my voice, if you are watching the video, please, please, please, I beg you to take this coronavirus seriously. 

2. Coronavirus Update: White House To Rural America — You Have To Prepare

What You Need To Know:

As city dwellers settle into the new way of life in the age of the coronavirus, many in rural America have yet to feel the effects of the pandemic and continue with life as usual.

3. Biden Facing Enthusiasm Gap Even As Polls Show Him Topping Trump

What You Need To Know: 

As Donald Trump holds a political rally in the form of a daily coronavirus update/press conference, his potential or likely opponent, Joe Biden, is struggling. 

4. The Country Needs More Stimulating

What You Need To Know:

In the shadow of the stimulus package passed and signed into law Friday, some political leaders are calling for a fourth financial pillar to keep Americans afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. 

5. #WomensHistoryMonth: Cathy Hughes

What You Need To Know:

We saved the BEST for today. When one thinks of Black radio, when one thinks of Black women in radio, one can’t help but think of and thank Catherine Hughes. 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 31, 2020: Dear Black People — Another Stimulus Plan? — Biden Faces Gaps  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

