Some Help Paying Your Rent Or Mortgage Due To The Coronavius

If you are a renter call your landlord to discuss payment options. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will offer multifamily property owners mortgage forbearance if they suspend evictions for renters unable to pay rent due to the coronavirus.
The coronavirus response bill provides 120 days of eviction relief for people in federally funded housing. This means landlords may not charge tenants late fees for delayed payments.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
The new law also provides additional dollars to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund housing vouchers and rent assistance.
Renters seeking financial assistance should contact The Fair Housing Action Center of Maryland.
Baltimore City:
Franciscan Center: 410-467-5340
HealthCare Access Maryland (HCAM): 410-649-0529
American Legion Department of MD State Headquarters: 410-752-1405, 800-433-3318
New Shiloh Baptist Church: 410-523-5306
All Saints Church: 410-542-0445
Mount Moriah Baptist: 410-945-3575
New Creation Christian Church Love Outreach Ministry: 410-488-5653
Paul’s Place: 410-625-0775
Wallbrook Vicinity Churches Assistance Ministry: 410-383-1525
Zion Baptist Church: 410-837-4181
St. Anthony of Padua: 410-488-9918
Mercy Supportive Housing Program: 410-675-2125
Salvation Army Family Service Center: 410-783-2920
City Temple Outreach: 410-383-8040, 410-462-4800
Friendship Outreach Center: 410-444-1595
Bon Secours Community Works: 410-362-3808
Baltimore City District Court — Eviction Prevention Program: 410-878-8650
St Vincent de Paul — The Samaritan Center: 667-600-3700 ext. 1
Anne Arundel County:
Emergency Assistance to Families with Children – Annapolis: 410-269-4500
North County Emergency Outreach Network: 410-766-1826
Salvation Army – Annapolis: 410-263-4091
Salvation Army – Glen Burnie: 410-768-0477
Emergency Assistance to Families with Children – Glen Burnie: 410-269-4500
Anne Arundel County Community Action: 410-626-1900
Baltimore County:
Community Action Network: 410-285-4674 ext. 111 or 123
Assistance Center of Towson: 410-296-4855
Maryland Kidney Foundation: 410-494-8545 for assistance to Maryland residents diagnosed with kidney conditions
Harford County:
Harford Community Action Agency: 443-456-3629
Salvation Army: 410-939-3535
St. Vincent de Paul Outreach: 410-642-3588
Aberdeen Bible Church: 410-272-3278
Howard County:
Community Action Council of Howard County: 410-313-6440
Community Action Council of Howard County (Laurel Residents Only): 410-313-0220
Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services (Zip codes 20707, 20708, 20723, and 20724 only): 301-776-0442
Some Help Paying Your Rent Or Mortgage Due To The Coronavius was originally published on 92q.com