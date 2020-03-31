Some Help Paying Your Rent Or Mortgage Due To The Coronavius

If you are a renter call your landlord to discuss payment options. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will offer multifamily property owners mortgage forbearance if they suspend evictions for renters unable to pay rent due to the coronavirus.

The coronavirus response bill provides 120 days of eviction relief for people in federally funded housing. This means landlords may not charge tenants late fees for delayed payments.

The new law also provides additional dollars to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund housing vouchers and rent assistance.

Renters seeking financial assistance should contact The Fair Housing Action Center of Maryland.

Baltimore City:

Franciscan Center: 410-467-5340

HealthCare Access Maryland (HCAM): 410-649-0529

American Legion Department of MD State Headquarters: 410-752-1405, 800-433-3318

New Shiloh Baptist Church: 410-523-5306

All Saints Church: 410-542-0445

Mount Moriah Baptist: 410-945-3575

New Creation Christian Church Love Outreach Ministry: 410-488-5653

Paul’s Place: 410-625-0775

Wallbrook Vicinity Churches Assistance Ministry: 410-383-1525

Zion Baptist Church: 410-837-4181

St. Anthony of Padua: 410-488-9918

Mercy Supportive Housing Program: 410-675-2125

Salvation Army Family Service Center: 410-783-2920

City Temple Outreach: 410-383-8040, 410-462-4800

Friendship Outreach Center: 410-444-1595

Bon Secours Community Works: 410-362-3808

Baltimore City District Court — Eviction Prevention Program: 410-878-8650

St Vincent de Paul — The Samaritan Center: 667-600-3700 ext. 1

Anne Arundel County:

Emergency Assistance to Families with Children – Annapolis: 410-269-4500

North County Emergency Outreach Network: 410-766-1826

Salvation Army – Annapolis: 410-263-4091

Salvation Army – Glen Burnie: 410-768-0477

Emergency Assistance to Families with Children – Glen Burnie: 410-269-4500

Anne Arundel County Community Action: 410-626-1900

Baltimore County:

Community Action Network: 410-285-4674 ext. 111 or 123

Assistance Center of Towson: 410-296-4855

Maryland Kidney Foundation: 410-494-8545 for assistance to Maryland residents diagnosed with kidney conditions

Harford County:

Harford Community Action Agency: 443-456-3629

Salvation Army: 410-939-3535

St. Vincent de Paul Outreach: 410-642-3588

Aberdeen Bible Church: 410-272-3278

Howard County:

Community Action Council of Howard County: 410-313-6440

Community Action Council of Howard County (Laurel Residents Only): 410-313-0220

Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services (Zip codes 20707, 20708, 20723, and 20724 only): 301-776-0442

Some Help Paying Your Rent Or Mortgage Due To The Coronavius was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted March 31, 2020

