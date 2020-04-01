CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 1, 2020: Black People Count — Zoom Privacy Concerns — Coronavirus Testing Denied

1. Coronavirus Update: Medical Equipment And Protective Gear Held In Limbo As Hard-Hit Hospitals Seek Help

What You Need To Know:

Those on the front line of the battle against coronavirus continue to plead for protective masks, gowns and ventilators from state and government leaders. 

2. Senator McConnell: Impeachment “Diverted Attention” From Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

Senator Mitch McConnell is calling the impeachment hearing of Donald Trump as the reason for the slow response to the coronavirus. 

3. Coronavirus Chronicles: Black Woman On Life Support After Denied Coronavirus Test

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

What You Need To Know: 

A black woman in New York is on life support after being denied the coronavirus test. Rana Zoe Mungin is a social studies teacher at the Ascend Academy in Brooklyn. 

4. During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Leading Democrats Ask Health Secretary To Make Sure Black People Count

What You Need To Know:

Leading Democrats, including Congresswoman Ayana Pressley and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called upon the Secretary of Health for coronavirus data as it relates to people of color.

5. Who’s Zooming Who?

What You Need To Know:

As social or physical distancing and quarantining ramped up during the age of the coronavirus, so did the use of methods to stay connected with family, friends, and business associates.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 1, 2020: Black People Count — Zoom Privacy Concerns — Coronavirus Testing Denied  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

coronavirus , sybil wilkes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
CDC Coronavirus
Coronavirus Capable of Travelling 27 Feet

These days have proven to be very trying as we continue in the fight against covid-19 but it would be…
04.01.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Covid-19 Projected To Escalate In The Next Two…

President Trump spoke from the White House this evening and his main point was getting America ready for what is…
03.31.20
Auntie Maxine Waters Dunks On Trump, Called Him…

The California congresswoman has long aimed her disappointment and anger towards the former business mogul.
04.01.20
Amazon Employee Says He Was Fired For Staging…

Workers at a Staten Island Amazon warehouse tried to make that point by staging a walkout, which led to the…
04.01.20
Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay…

Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot gives citizens some comic relief in her #StayHomeSaveLives campaign video.
04.01.20
Stuff The Bus 2017
Looking For A Job During Coronavirus Pandemic? Many…

So the president just announced that he will not be opening the country back again as planned on April 12th.…
03.31.20
Coronavirus
The United States Is Now The Official Epicenter…

The United States of America is now officiallyepicenter of the Covid-19 virus pandemic. With over 500,000 confirmed cases worldwide and…
03.31.20
New MacBook Air
Is YouTube Slowing Down Videos On Purpose?

There’s nothing wrong with your internet connection the problem is there are too many people on line at the same…
03.31.20
Sheriff And His Wife Become Tik Tok Stars…

A Florida sheriff’s deputy and his wife have become stars on the popular social media app Tik Tok by posting…
03.31.20
Close