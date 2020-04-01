CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Money Matters: Learning The Difference Between Forbearance vs Deferment For Bills [VIDEO]

During this pandemic, there are options to options that can put you at sense and help you in the long run.

Jini Thornton breaks down the difference of forbearance versus deferment for your bills and how to get on top of things before it’s too late.

If you’re having problems with your rent, there are options as well.

Money Matters: Learning The Difference Between Forbearance vs Deferment For Bills [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

