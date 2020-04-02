CLOSE
Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs Sub Sandwich Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We all know spaghetti last forever so you might have leftovers from the Italian meatballs and spaghetti recipe, so here is a way to reinvent that meal.

Chef Kirk Boudreaux is showing how to recreate dishes with the food you may already have together.

Today’s quarantine meal is meatball sub sandwiches.

Check out the video below of the chef giving a demonstration of the meal!

 

