Take Us Back: Here’s What Your Fave College Hill Stars Look Like Now

Remember the days when BET was the hub for all things young, fun and Black? College Hill was one of those shows that made us all want to attend a University. An HBCU to be exact.
During the early days of reality television, there was always one token Black character in the cast, who most likely didn’t get that much camera time. But fortunately by 2004, BET had caught on to the reality show wave and gave us exactly what we needed: a young, all Black cast of college students under surveillance.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
And it wouldn’t be a BET college show without casting students from some of the best Historically Black Colleges in the country. Throughout the seasons, we’ve gotten to meet some of the most entertaining folks from schools like Southern University in Baton Rouge and VSU in Virginia. Ray Cunningham from season 3 of the show joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, and Dorion Renaud is an actor with his own skincare and is besties with the Kardashians — but after the final season aired in 2009, it’s almost as if most of the cast members had fell off the face of the earth.
So much has changed since the last season premiered over 10 years ago.
Thankfully, BET decided to bless up during quarantine with a little College Hill marathon, and besides wanting to know what the cast members are up to, everyone really wants to know what they look like now. And we got yall.
- Deidra (Season 3, Virginia State University)
– Married
– Mom of three
- Ray (Season 3, Virginia State)
– Media Personality
– LHHH cast member
- Willie Macc (Season 4, Virgin Islands)
View this post on Instagram
3 days into the week and I'm not mad at all. Premiere of @doublejackseries started to Air @medium and @bossipofficial did write ups about projects I'm in I stopped kicking myself in the butt for not booking my Audi avail and a couple other thing that are on the hush hush. Even in my happy times and moments I fight daily mentally bc what we do as actors, comedians, fathers, parents, is a full on grind and when it's not one thing it can be another, theres alot that can go on behind a smile, a joke, a social media post but we keep grinding, continue laughing and become strong mentally. Nope it's not easy and I dont think I'd appreciate everything is it was. So happy Wednesday let's keep at it let's continue to stride to win. Love yall#hollywood #comedian #mentalhealth #prayforme #losangeles #standupcomedy #bossip #redcarpet #comedy #actor #actorslife #grindtime #thejourney #mensstyle #mensfashion
– Comedian
– Actor on ABC’s The Goldbergs
– Father
- Milan (Season 6, South Beach)
– Wife
– Mom
– Living in Dubai with her husband and three boys
- Tiffany (Season 6, South Beach)
– Model
– Runner
- Anthony (Season 5, Atlanta)
– Party Promoter
– Father
- Ashley L. (Season 5, Atlanta)
– Mom
– Traveler
Many of the cast members are living low key lives and are not active on social media. But if you find them, let ’em know we’re looking for them.
Take Us Back: Here’s What Your Fave College Hill Stars Look Like Now was originally published on globalgrind.com