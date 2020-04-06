CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Toni Braxton Premieres Newest Single ‘”Do It” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Toni Braxton joins the show premiering her newest single “Do It”.

She discusses her extra precautions during quarantine to ensure safety for herself and the family.  While spending time with her sons, she’s teaching them how to make homemade macaroni and cheese.

Toni shares why “Do It’ is not a Rated R song and how to focus on your heart during the quarantine.

Close