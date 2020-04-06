CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Club Mix Encourages City To Put Masks On

Coronavirus - Berlin

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Who says you can’t have fun while encouraging folks to stay safe?

That’s what Be More Open is doing in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.

The local media channel posted a video Friday featuring dancers from The Maryland Academy of Dance and various clips showcasing people with their masks on. It’s all in an effort to encourage Baltimoreans to wear their masks as they practice social distancing.

You can check out the full video below. Remember, put your mask on! #BmoreAtHome #WeAreOne

 

