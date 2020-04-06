CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher Clip Than Others

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.

Covid-19 - Protected in the city

Source: filadendron / Getty

While the coronavirus crisis and spread of COVID-19 cases are an international concern, here in the United States the stakes may be higher for some. Early and still-developing data suggests that Black Americans are suffering from more coronavirus-related cases than others, hammering home a sobering truth about the disparities of healthcare in the United States.

ProPublica published a report of how coronavirus has taken hold in the city of Milwaukee, Wisc., a city that is predominately Black. The report notes that a lax approach and response to the situation has led to a rise in cases in the Black community, which was also misled by false claims of immunity, conspiracy theories, and other dangerous missives. Officials in the city also kept much of the focus on international travel, once again halting attempts at a proper strategy.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The report goes on to note that quarantine and shelter-in-place orders were met with some resistance as it served as a reminder of a not-so-distant past where Black Americans faced higher rates of discrimination and imprisonment than their white counterparts.

What’s happening in Milwaukee has been reported nationally by large media outlets as the idea is that residents who reside in rural or impoverished areas will not enjoy the same manner of access than more affluent residents in larger cities.

ProPublica’s report noted that Black Americans make up around half of Milwaukee County’s positive coronavirus cases and a large majority of the county’s related death rate. To date, the Wisconsin city is one of few across the nation that are cataloging data by race.

Read ProPublica’s report here.

Photo: Getty

Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher Clip Than Others  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

coronavirus

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Nikon Streaming Online Photography Classes For Free For…

That's right folks Nikon wants to help you keep those photography skills sharp or learn a thing or two. Nikon…
04.03.20
Racist ‘Zoom Bombing’ Disrupts Black Students Video Call

Now that most colleges and universities have moved their classes to online lectures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic…
04.03.20
SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring…

After a spring break trip to Mexico, 28 students from The University of Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to…
04.03.20
Close