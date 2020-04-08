CLOSE
Porsha Williams Speaks On Her Current Relationship With Kenya Moore On Instagram Live

It appears that the reunion between Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore may have been a short-lived one. During a recent chat on Instagram Live with Kendra G, Williams revealed that she’s unsure where she stands with her foe-turned-friend.

“I don’t really know. I haven’t talked to her. The last thing I saw her say was that she had some receipts and those receipts were about me talking about Nene that she was bringing to the reunion,” Williams said. “That’s the last thing I heard. I don’t know if that means we’re cool or not.”

As you may recall, Porsha and Kenya were sworn enemies since their first season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta;” however, the women were able to mend fences during their pregnancies and Kenya even attended Porsha’s baby shower.

“Motherhood definitely gave us something in common that is a new experience for both of us,” Porsha previously told Us Weekly. “Being a new mom is pretty much all I talk about. So when I’m around other new moms, it is my conversation. Things that I want to talk to other new moms about. And yeah, I think it’s just a natural thing to do since we had our kids close together.”

It’s unclear when things went awry for the new moms and their budding friendship; however, Porsha’s recent reunion with NeNe Leakes likely didn’t help.

“It was a culmination of a lot of different emotions that I felt towards her. You got people like Kandi and Kenya, who are looking from the outside in, and they’re like, ‘Oh that’s fake. You talked so much stuff about her. You did this. You did that.’ No, I don’t appreciate them saying that, but of course, I get it,” Williams went on to explain on Live. “When you’re upset with somebody like I was upset with her, you don’t expect me to turn like that and forget.”

It was very refreshing to witness Porsha and Kenya’s friendship blossom over the course of this season and it seemed to be a genuine alliance. Hopefully, they’re able to patch things up at the reunion. 

