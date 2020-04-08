CLOSE
Ari Lennox Is Serving Black Girl Magic in ‘BUSSIT’ Video [WATCH]

Infamously known for her Instagram live rants that have led to big headlines, R&B singer Ari Lennox has a lot of black girl magic to offer.  The Dreamville artist released her glamorous video giving the girls the vibes we need to tackle quarantine.

Dressed in feathers and glitter with your girlfriends inside of a nail salon are what all women wish they could do right now. With spring rolling in, the bright colors are giving a vibrant mood hoping that we all can show off our melanin soon.

BUSSIT video follows the release of her remixed album EP that featured three songs from her debut album, Shea Butter Baby remixed.

Watch the video below.

Ari Lennox Is Serving Black Girl Magic in 'BUSSIT' Video [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close