Baltimore’s Hotel Revival Giving Out Free Produce & Bagged Lunches Friday

This Friday afternoon, Hotel Revival in downtown Baltimore is giving out free produce and bagged lunches to the community.

However, you must register beforehand so the hotel knows how many lunches to prepare. Click Here to register now.

The free produce is donated by Coastal Sunbelt Produce and Hungry Harvest. The bagged lunches will contain chili, cornbread, fruit, a cookie and bottled water to those in need in the community. This is the hotel’s third lunch/produce giveaway in three weeks.

tkminspired Posted 4 hours ago

