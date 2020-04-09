CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Baltimore’s Hotel Revival Giving Out Free Produce & Bagged Lunches Friday

US-HEALTH-VIRUS

Source: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Getty

This Friday afternoon, Hotel Revival in downtown Baltimore is giving out free produce and bagged lunches to the community.

However, you must register beforehand so the hotel knows how many lunches to prepare. Click Here to register now.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The free produce is donated by Coastal Sunbelt Produce and Hungry Harvest. The bagged lunches will contain chili, cornbread, fruit, a cookie and bottled water to those in need in the community. This is the hotel’s third lunch/produce giveaway in three weeks.

Click here for more information.

Baltimore’s Hotel Revival Giving Out Free Produce & Bagged Lunches Friday  was originally published on 92q.com

baltimore

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close