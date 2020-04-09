CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

BET Announces COVID-19 Relief Effort Hosted By Terrence J, Kelly Rowland & Regina Hall

By now we’ve all seen the harsh news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and black people. The myth that black people aren’t susceptible to the infectious disease has been debunked and grim new numbers show that we’re actually dying at a disproportionately higher rate than our white counterparts. This virus is FAR from a joke and with that in mind, we’ve (FINALLY) got some good and USEFUL news to share.

As we continue safely social distancing to try to flatten the curve, you can check out BET’s new initiatives to provide critical educational and financial resources directly related to our melanin magic.

On Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. BET will air The “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special. The special will feature three cohosts; Kelly RowlandTerrence J and Regina Hall for a night of virtual appearances and musical performances from some of the biggest names in music and entertainment as they share tips on how to manage, cope and help during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Celebrity guest appearances and performances will include DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Melvin Crispell III, and more. Viewers will be entertained while receiving valuable up-to-date information and The United Way will donate proceeds to black communities severely impacted by COVID-19 in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit, and Chicago.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will serve as Executive Producer for the broadcast special alongside Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

There’s more to come from BET besides just a special, however, the network’s using its multiple digital platforms for numerous content shares including a four-part virtual town hall series in partnership with The NAACP.

On Wednesday, April 8, at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT, “Unmasked: A COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Series Powered by NAACP & BET” will stream on NAACP.org and focus on how the pandemic is affecting African Americans and next steps for change including a focus on the health, emotional, the economic toll of the virus.

Sounds like they got us, y’all.

To see more of what BET has forthcoming for COVID-19 relief efforts, click HERE.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

BET Announces COVID-19 Relief Effort Hosted By Terrence J, Kelly Rowland & Regina Hall  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

BET , coronavirus

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close