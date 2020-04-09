CLOSE
Tyler Perry Surprises Seniors By Paying For Groceries

Just after paying $21,000 in tips for waitresses at his favorite restaurant, Tyler Perry is continuing to bless people during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

On Wednesday, April 8,  he paid for groceries for a number of senior shoppers during “senior hour” at grocery stores in Atlanta and his hometown New Orleans.  Highrisk and older shoppers had a nice surprise at over 44 Kroger supermarkets in metro Atlanta and 29 Winn-Dixies in New Orleans when coming to the register and everything was paid for.

Phil Kloer, 64, in Atlanta said he went shopping during the senior hour when an employee came up to him and told him quietly to head to the register by 8 a.m.

He told The Atlanta Journal Consitution, “I was almost done shopping, so that wasn’t a big deal,” he said.  When getting the register, a grocery bag covered the credit career reader and then the cashier told him that his $290 worth of groceries were covered.

“I was dumbstruck,” said Kloer.  Since Kloer is still employed he decided to pay it forward by donating $300 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

New Orleans shoppers also thanked Perry on Twitter after being gifted.

Only wanting to be known as “Atlanta’s Angel”, Tyler Perry has given back in many ways during the lockdown and continues to urge people to stay home and protect themselves after losing a member of his team due to coronavirus.

Dear Black People, Today it’s with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of one of our crew members. Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairstylist that had worked with us for many years. The man was warm, loving and hilarious. We all loved to see him coming and hear his laughter. Charles lost his battle with COVID-19 today. It saddens me to think of him dying this way. My sincerest prayers are with his family. While everyone can contract this virus it is black people who are dying from it in much larger numbers. This thing is real, black people. I heard a black person say, “Black people don’t get it.” That is a lie! You can get it, and you will get it if we don’t do what we're being told to do. A 26 year old black woman died the other day, a 44 year old black man died the other day, not to mention the hundreds of people that are dying every few minutes. Your age does not matter!! Your health does not matter. You could be totally healthy, and you could die! Now listen to me. You have been right by my side since I started in this business, so please hear me with your heart. I LOVE US. I love our humor. I love our culture. I love our hair. I love our skin. I love everything about who we are. All of us. And I love us all too much to watch us die on the vine because we are the last to know and we are not taking this pandemic seriously. Black people, we are at a disproportionately higher risk of dying from this virus. Please, please, please, I beg you to take this seriously. You have to socially distance yourself. That means stop hanging out, stop congregating, stop doing anything that will put not only your life in danger but also the lives of so many others. STAY HOME!! Socially distance yourself and stay alive! If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for someone you love, and for those who love you. My Mother always told me to not wait for help! Be your own help!

