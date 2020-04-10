CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 10, 2020: National Day Of Prayer — Biden-Harris 2020? — Bebe Winans Recovers

1. Radio One COVID-19 National Day of Prayer

What You Need To Know: Today, please join me and my Radio One family and friends including Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., Darlene McCoy and other local personalities as we collectively participate on this National Day Of Prayer. Join us in prayer live on Radio One Praise stations every hour from 6am – 10pm (EST) and live on Facebook and Instagram at the bottom of each hour.

2. Biden-Harris 2020?

What You Need To Know: If Bernie Sanders really did drop his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination Wednesday, Vice President Joe Biden stands as the sole survivor of the still-in-limbo primary season.

3. Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Ravages Jails And Prisons Nationwide

What You Need To Know: The coronavirus continues to rip through jail and prisons in the U.S. More than 700 inmates and employees on Rikers Island have tested positive for coronavirus.

4. Americans Appreciate Straight Talk During Crisis

What You Need To Know: During each of Donald Trump’s press conferences/modified political rallies, he never misses an opportunity to tell the American public what a great job they think he’s doing.

5. BeBe Winans and Family Recovers From COVID-19

What You Need To Know: The “I’m Lost Without You” gospel sensation, BeBe Winans has put a new face on the coronavirus – recovery.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 10, 2020: National Day Of Prayer — Biden-Harris 2020? — Bebe Winans Recovers  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

sybil wilkes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close