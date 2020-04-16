This has to be the most bizarre video in Philadelphia news history. A Philadelphia woman realized her dogs kept looking outside so she decided to look out herself. She found a groundhog standing outside her front door enjoying a piece of pizza having a staredown contest with her dogs.
I think it’s safe to say the groundhog was not checking for his shadow that day and was simply trying to eat some pizza. That groundhog was living his best life!
Woman Finds Groundhog Outside Her Home Eating A Pizza [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com