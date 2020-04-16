Woman Finds Groundhog Outside Her Home Eating A Pizza [Video]

This has to be the most bizarre video in Philadelphia news history. A Philadelphia woman realized her dogs kept looking outside so she decided to look out herself. She found a groundhog standing outside her front door enjoying a piece of pizza having a staredown contest with her dogs.

I think it’s safe to say the groundhog was not checking for his shadow that day and was simply trying to eat some pizza. That groundhog was living his best life!

Move over, pizza rat. 🍕 A Philadelphia woman found a groundhog outside of her home munching on a piece of pizza for over an hour, completely unfazed by her two dogs. https://t.co/gEmBJydTQ4 pic.twitter.com/T0730yXPbt — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 15, 2020

Weso Posted 5 hours ago

