CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Chadwick Boseman’s Shocking New Look Has Everyone Concerned, Here’s A Reminder That He’s Still Fine 

First Lady Michelle Obama Hosts Students And Casts Of Jackie Robinson Movie 42

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Over the last couple of years, Chadwick Boseman has managed to turn himself into a Black Cultural Icon. We loved him as James Brown in the iconic biopic Get On Up. Then he warmed our hearts again as Jackie Robinson in 42.

But Boseman truly became a staple in the Black Community, film industry and for movie lovers across the globe after playing T’Challa, the King of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Besides a few red carpets here and there, Chadwick has stayed off the radar and buried in work over the last couple of years. So fans were shocked to see their king’s new SHOCKINGLY slim stature and sunken face when shared a recent video of himself to Instagram on Wednesday.

“I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country. We know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Shouts out to Chadwick for popping out for such a great cause.But all folks could talk about was how….different he looked.

https://twitter.com/DeevineDestiny/status/1250614713781817344

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

But let’s not forget he was once deemed the finest Super Hero to grace to the big screen. 

So don’t sleep on our King. You never know which huge film role he’s preparing for now. 

Check out some Chadwick’s finest moments below.

 

American Film Institute's 47th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Denzel Washington - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

REVOLT And AT&T Summit

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Photocall For STX Entertainment's "21 Bridges"

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Celebrities Visit Build - November 20, 2019

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Celebrities Visit Despierta America

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

47th Annual American Music Awards® - Press Room

Source: David Crotty / Getty

2019 American Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange' - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

ENTERTAINMENT-US-FILM-GOVERNORS AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Chadwick Boseman’s Shocking New Look Has Everyone Concerned, Here’s A Reminder That He’s Still Fine   was originally published on globalgrind.com

Chadwick Boseman

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Close