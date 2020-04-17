CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ceybil “Sweet Sable” Jefferies Dies Due To Complications From Coronavirus

"We are losing so many people daily right now.:-Salaam Remi

Ceybil Jefferies

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

Veteran House singer Ceybil “Sweet Sable” Jefferies has passed away from complications due to contracting the coronavirus.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to published reports, Jefferies, who was left blind after being diagnosed with neurosarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that affects your nervous system, such as your brain or spinal cord, passed away after being diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Salaam Remi and Aaron Parr, both friends of Jefferies, confirmed the news on social media.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

“RestInPeaceTo.SweetSable… ThisWasTheJam!! We are losing so many people daily right now. Pls #StayYoAssInTheHouse,” Remi wrote.

Jefferies was signed to Atlantic Records in the 90s and made a name for herself as a powerful vocalist in house music with the release of her debut album Let Music Take Control in 1991. Her breakout single “So Special” was a bonafide hit as well as “Open Your Heart” which landed in the Top 20 of Billboard’s Dance Clubs Chart the same year.

After parting with Atlantic in 1993, Jefferies’ single “Old Times’ Sake” appeared on the Above the Rim soundtrack in 1994, under the name Sweet Sable. The track peaked at number 15 on Billboard‘s R&B charts. Her next album, Old Times Sake, produced two charting R&B singles, “Tonight” and “Love Thang.” The latter song would beat out Usher’s second-ever single “Think Of You” on Billboard‘s Hot Dance Breakouts chart.

Our condolences to Ceybil Jefferies family and friends.

Ceybil “Sweet Sable” Jefferies Dies Due To Complications From Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Sweet Sable

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Close