Beyoncé Addresses The Nation During Global Citizen’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ [Video]

During this tough time of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all had to stay in our house to help flatten the curve and do our part to save lives. While staying home, companies have gone out of their way to try and give us as many incentives as possible to stay home, such as the NBA giving us a HORSE competition, streaming companies taking down their paywall, and how can we forget the Tiger King saga?

This weekend, there were two new events: the first hosted was an at-home sing-a-long hosted by Disney, along with the Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home event. The blessing in both of these events is that Beyoncé popped out to surprise us for both of them. She flexed her amazing vocals during the Disney sing-a-long first, then popped out for the second night in a row last night.

Bey started by thanking the true heroes of this fight, the first responders and medical workers fighting to keep each and every person alive during their fight with coronavirus.

“To the doctors, the nurses, and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety. To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, thank you for your selfless service.”

The queen continued on to address her nation and urge African-Americans to understand the seriousness of coronavirus and its impact on our community compared to others. Coronavirus is hitting the African-American demographic harder than any other, which makes it an even tougher fight for us. 

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk,” “This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America. A recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57% of fatal cases are African American.”

Nothing but respect for our President.

Yesterday’s Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home event raised nearly $128 million for the World Health Organization.

You can watch Bey’s entire Global Citizens video down below.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Beyoncé Addresses The Nation During Global Citizen’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ [Video]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

