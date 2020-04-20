These days everyone is looking to get money fast! But you cant blame them, for one you have so many people who are out of work, like 22 Million Americans have applied for unemployment.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

So yeah when it comes to getting money quick and easy I could see myself doing the same thing, as a lot of people like taking my chance with the LOOM Board.

Over the weekend this Loom Board was popping up over the social media timelines, where you put money in and get a bigger amount back out. Like really sway HOW Hopefully you’re not one of those people because the Blessing LOOM is a Scam.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

I also know part three is followed by part five… 😂 I hope you enjoyed and think before you put your money into this! #blessingloom #PonziScheme #pyramidscheme pic.twitter.com/ROVTaT568d — Jaden Bloemendaal (@bloemendaal_4) April 18, 2020

Be super careful of where you put your money these days!

The Truth Behind The Loom Board was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Micah Dixon Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: