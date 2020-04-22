Are You Dumb?: Barbershop Busted For Hosting Underground Parties During Quarantine

While the majority of the globe continues to remain inside to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some are finding ways to still kick it at the risk of everyone else’s detriment.
According to published reports, over the past weekend, a Brooklyn barbershop was busted by cops for hosting an underground party with over 50 people in defiance of coronavirus social distancing rules.
The party bust comes four days after New York City Mayor, Bill DeBlasio, urged for New Yorkers to report non-essential businesses operating during social distancing.
Health experts point out that staying home and avoiding other people has been a key tool in limiting the explosive spread of the deadly virus especially in a crowded city like New York.
