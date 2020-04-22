Are You Dumb?: Barbershop Busted For Hosting Underground Parties During Quarantine

Despite one man detained at the scene taking to social media claiming the group was shooting a music video, cops note that the music video claim was false and that it was a party with no purpose.

The party bust comes four days after New York City Mayor, Bill DeBlasio, urged for New Yorkers to report non-essential businesses operating during social distancing.

How do you report places that aren’t enforcing social distancing? It’s simple: just snap a photo and text it to 311-692. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/WQdCcVf1Rl — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 18, 2020

Health experts point out that staying home and avoiding other people has been a key tool in limiting the explosive spread of the deadly virus especially in a crowded city like New York.

