A Janet Jackson Biopic Is On The Way

Coronavirus is putting everything on hold, including Janet Jackson landing her own biopic. Before the virus hit, the megastar was working on developing her story and holding auditions for roles.

The Jasmine Brand reports “while the details are scarce, we’re told that the project is being finalized and auditions for the biopic have already begun.”

She was set to release a new album, to go on tour, and also headline the 2020 New Orleans Essence Festival but all were also paused to the pandemic.

Recently the icon shared a message thanking healthcare workers.

Hey u guys! 😊 While most of us are inside there are many brave people around the world that aren’t able to be isolated because we need them. 🤗 I want to take a moment to recognize and say thank you to the nurses, doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers, scientists, drivers, pilots, flight attendants, delivery teams, cleaners, grocery stores, clerks, teachers, managers, men and women in uniform, sanitation facilities, janitorial teams, reporters, journalists, security professionals and everyone around the world who are working nonstop to end the spread of the virus. Putting themselves at risk to protect, serve and provide for us. • YOU are seen and forever appreciated. Thank U and please stay safe. 🙏🏽 • Let’s all keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE. Put a heart below to show your love & support. • 🖤❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤍🤎

We hope to see this continue to develop to see her life within the famous musical family.

Janet Jackson is the tenth and youngest child of the Jackson family, she began her career as a child appearing on different shows including Good TimesDiff’rent Strokes, and Fame. Her debut album, titled Janet Jackson, released in stores in 1982.

