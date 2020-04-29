A Janet Jackson Biopic Is On The Way

Coronavirus is putting everything on hold, including Janet Jackson landing her own biopic. Before the virus hit, the megastar was working on developing her story and holding auditions for roles.

The Jasmine Brand reports “while the details are scarce, we’re told that the project is being finalized and auditions for the biopic have already begun.”

She was set to release a new album, to go on tour, and also headline the 2020 New Orleans Essence Festival but all were also paused to the pandemic.

Recently the icon shared a message thanking healthcare workers.

We hope to see this continue to develop to see her life within the famous musical family.

Janet Jackson is the tenth and youngest child of the Jackson family, she began her career as a child appearing on different shows including Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes, and Fame. Her debut album, titled Janet Jackson, released in stores in 1982.

