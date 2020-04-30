CLOSE
Here’s How You Can Help Food Pantries During The COVID-19 Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson of Minnie’s Pantry in Dallas, Texas discusses how COVID-19 is making food insecurity and hunger a growing issue and what food pantries across the nation are doing to help.

She mentions her story of how she used to get food from a pantry as well and named her business after her late mother.

Listen to see how you can help people and pantries around you.

 

