CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

UPDATED: David Simon Creating New Baltimore Crime Drama

This should be interesting...

Array

Source: PNP/WENN / WENN

UPDATE: David Simon took to Twitter to clear up that something got in translation with the original story this post was sourced on. It turns out he is working on a miniseries based in Baltimore, but actors from The Wire are not involved.

It’s been more than a decade since HBO ended it’s incredibly popular and culture favorite hustler series The Wire, and though we’ve never gotten any spinoff that we surely would’ve supported fans of the show we be getting something in the vein of the classic show, but not necessarily a blood relative.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Raw Story is reporting that the man who penned and produced five glorious seasons The Wire, David Simon is planning on reuniting the cast of his classic gritty crime drama for a new series revolving around Baltimore’s police force. But don’t get your hopes up, it will not be a direct continuation of the city life that introduced us to “Hamsterdam.”

Damn! Still, somethings better than nothing. David Simon will be working with crime writer George Pelecanos, who spilled the beans to a french magazine of their plans.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The news first came from crime writer George Pelecanos, who told French magazine Society that he was working with Simon and “Wire” writer Ed Burns on a new project set in Baltimore.Pelecanos said the new show would focus “on the city’s police force which, in the past few years, has had to deal with several major corruption scandals within its ranks.”

After he was asked about Pelecanos comments on Twitter, Simon responded with a simple “Real. But not a sequel.”

Damnit!! Again, something’s better than nothing.

No word yet on which former Wire cast members are being considered to join or whether or not anyone’s been confirmed, but once that series is officially announced we’ll be counting down the days to the series premier.

UPDATED: David Simon Creating New Baltimore Crime Drama  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

baltimore

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Close