LeBron James Reveals Official Logo & Title For ‘Space Jam 2’

The movie is slated to land in theaters June 2021.

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

Whether you like it or not, Space Jam 2 is happening, and we just got a step closer to the upcoming sequel thanks to the film’s star, LeBron James revealing the title and official logo.

LeBron James took to his Instagram account to make the big reveal revealing the follow-up film to the cult classic movie will be called Space Jam: A New Legacy. We also got to see the sequel’s logo as well, which lived on LeBron’s dad hat in the video he shared on IG.

2021. 🐰🥕 🎥 🍿👑

The follow-up to the 1996 film that starred Michael Jordan has been James’ main focus off the court since he was attached to it in 2014. Like the first film, the sequel will feature a blend of live-action and classic cartoon animation plus feature plethora of NBA athletes, movie stars, and WNBA superstars. Bron’s Lakers teammate Anthony Davis,  banana boat buddy Chris PaulDamian Lillard, and more are on board.

Diana Taurasi, Cheney Ogwumike, and Nneka Ogwumike, Don Cheadle, and Sonequa Martin-Green will also be in the film.

In a recent episode of the Road Trippin podcast, James spoke about the film and expressed he is not worried about being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021, so we’re kind of ok. And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it.”

This is the biggest announcement regarding the film since Nike revealed the official merchandise that would be in the movie, including LeBron’s signature kicks and both the Tune Squad and Monstars jerseys.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is slated to arrive in theaters in June 2021.

Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

LeBron James Reveals Official Logo & Title For 'Space Jam 2'  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

LeBron James

Close