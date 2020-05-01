CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ciara’s Son Future’s Big Chop ‘Inspired’ By Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan

While states like Georgia and Texas have reopened barbershops and hair salons in their respective states, not everyone is lurking out during the coronavirus crisis. Instead, they are leaning into their own homes for a hair cut.

The newest celeb to get a fade was Future Jr., Ciara’s adorable 5-year-old son.

“INSPIRED,” the “Goodies” singer wrote on Instagram on Thursday with a picture of him rocking the Mamba’s iconic jersey. 

“I gave him that fresh-cut,” stepdad Russell Wilson shared in the comments. “He got inspired.”

Love it! Rest in power Kobe!

In a separate photo (flip through), Future is paying homage Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan.

View this post on Instagram

INSPIRED.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Now, it was only just a month ago that Ciara was showing her braiding skills with little Future’s much longer hair.

I used to want to own Hair Salons when I was younger. It’s fair to say doing hair is still one of my passions. Mommy’s Braids,” she captioned the adorable sibling portrait using the hashtag “braids.”

 

We just love it!

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

We can’t wait for baby # 3 to come.

Ciara’s Son Future’s Big Chop ‘Inspired’ By Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ciara

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Close