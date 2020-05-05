CLOSE
Diddy You Listening?: Joe Biden Unveils “Lift Every Voice” Plan Geared Towards Black America

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden isn’t letting sexual allegations slow down his campaign to win the White House in November.

The former vice president unveiled his plan that specifically addresses problems plaguing Black America in which he hopes will appeal to the base that saved his campaign and propelled him to the nomination. Biden’s “Lift Every Voice” plan aptly named after the “Negro National Anthem” addresses issues like criminal justice reform, gun violence. It would also set aside funds to help Blacks who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Biden’s plan aims to help Black-owned businesses by supplying more funding. NewsOne reports that Ninety-five percent of Black-owned companies were projected to miss out on the Small Business Loans that were provided by the federal stimulus package.

Some might assume this is Biden’s attempt to deflect from the sexual assault allegations that Tara Reade, Biden’s former senatorial aide accused the former VP of back in the 90s.  In any case, this sounds like a step in the right direction for a presidential candidate who is hanging his laurels on the fact he was our first Black president Barack Obama’s VP.

We also wonder if this will be enough for Diddy, who “self-proclaimed” in an Instagram video featuring Naomi Campbell that he was “holding the Black vote hostage” until Biden adopted a “Black Agenda.” Sounds like the former VP just called Mr.Combs bluff, even though we all know he doesn’t speak for all Black people.

