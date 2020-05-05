CLOSE
National
HomeNational

The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald Trump With “Mourning In America” Ad

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes mention of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump Departs White House For Visit To Honeywell Facility In Arizona

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

A political action committee that has devoted much of its energy in decrying the policies of President Donald Trump just released a new ad slamming the former business mogul. The Lincoln Project, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, shared the ad titled “Mourning In America,” which makes mention of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minute-long ad made its round around social media and other outlets, highlighting the economic woes of the United States and how it relates to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The advertisement is a flip of President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 spot titled “Morning In America,” which was a fluff piece designed to acknowledge how the country flourished under the former actor’s leadership.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

For the Lincoln Project’s ad, the scene painted is far grimmer and timely as nearly 70,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19 with reports from the CDC that daily deaths could rise to the thousands heading into summer.

“There’s mourning in America,” open the ad. “Today more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. With the economy in shambles more than 26 million Americans are out of work, the worst economies in decades.”

These words are spliced with images of President Trump, images of dilapidated homes, and folks walking around struggling to make ends meet. George Conway has been a vocal opponent of Trump and has clashed with his wife, who has sided with the president and even defended him against her husband’s jabs. Mr. Conway has been identified as a conservative although it is widely thought that he has no party affiliation at the moment.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

President Trump replied to the ad via his usual vehicle of Twitter and blasted members of the projects with insults and other talking points.

Watch The Lincoln Project’s ad below.

Photo: Getty

The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald Trump With “Mourning In America” Ad  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donald Trump

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Close