CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Serena Williams Is Serving Up Thick Thighs In New Stuart Weitzman Ad

For the luxury shoe brand's 2020 campaign, the tennis legend looks stunning.

Serena Williams can add another accomplishment to her long and well-deserved resume: Stuart Weitzman model and their VitalVoices Global Partnership ambassador.

In the campaign that dropped on Tuesday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is snatched in a white bodysuit with a matching white blazer (and a trench coat, depending on the picture) all while rocking an array of the luxury brands shoes. Hands down: Serena looks amazing and is giving us all the thick thighs!

Stunning!

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

 

“I worked and finished this exciting project with Stuart Weitzman at the beginning of this year and now we can’t hold it in anymore! I hope through this campaign and Stuart Weitzman’s partnership with @VitalVoices, we can share a message of hope and optimism, and celebrate women and their ability to lift up their communities. Head to @StuartWeitzman to learn more,” Olympia’s mama wrote in an Instagram post.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As Marie Claire pointed out, “the brand’s VitalVoices Global Partnership, which is a nonprofit that invests in women leaders who drive global change,” especially during this COVID-19 crisis. Serena chose the two leaders: Sage Ke’alohilani Quiamno, co-founder of Future For Us, and Ashlee Wisdom, founder of Health In HerHUE. 

 

 

Serena may be on quarantine like the rest of us, but she is still out there making boss moves. Just last month, she announced her “Legends” campaign for her S by Serena line.

“I wanted to reach out in this really crazy time—probably most of us have never experienced this before,” she says in the video. “It has nothing to do with fame and notoriety. There are legends all around us,” her caption stated.

 

We will always stan a hardworking queen.

Check out Stuart Weitzman’s new line here.  

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Serena Williams Is Serving Up Thick Thighs In New Stuart Weitzman Ad  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Serena Williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Close