Zion Williamson’s Former Agent Snitches, Alleges He Received Illegal Benefits To Play At Duke

Ford claims Zion was aware his parents, Sharonda Sampson and stepfather Lee Anderson, "demanded and received gifts, money and/or other benefits"

Zion Williamson's Former Agent Claims He Received Illegal Benefits

Zion Williamson is currently in the NBA terrorizing rims, but his former agent latest allegations have him revisiting his time while at Duke.

This is not the news that Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was looking forward to hearing on Mother’s Day.

Williamson is currently engaged in a legal battle and its heating up with his former agent at Prime Sports Marketing, Gina Ford. She is doing her best Tekashi 6ix9ine impression and snitching alleging he took illegal benefits to attend Duke University and wear specific sports apparel brands.

Courts documents shared by gaming law and sports betting attorney Daniel Wallach on Sunday (May.10) detailed the allegations. Ford claims Zion was aware his parents, Sharonda Sampson and stepfather Lee Anderson, “demanded and received gifts, money and/or other benefits” to attend Duke on Nike’s behalf or adidas-sponsored school.

Wallach detailed the information in a series of tweets.

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie was served interrogatories asking to divulge under oath whether or not he received “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to enroll in Duke and rock and use Nike or adidas gear.

Williamson filed a lawsuit against Ford and Prime Sports Marketing, claiming the contract he signed with the sports agency was null and void under North Carolina’s Uniform Athlete Agent Act. Ford and Prime Sports countered weeks later with their own complaint against Williamson and CAA, his new representatives, seeking roughly $100 million in damages and more for what they describe as a breach of contract.

This is not the first time Zion’s name was brought up when it comes to receiving illegal payments. Disgraced attorney, Michael Avenatti, also made a similar claim about the phenom alleging Nike dished out cash to Williamson while he was in high school.

It will be interesting to see how this whole situation plays out.

Zion Williamson's Former Agent Snitches, Alleges He Received Illegal Benefits To Play At Duke  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

