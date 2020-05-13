CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Maryland Lifts Stay At Home Order While D.C. Extends

DC, Maryland, Virginia leaders ask US to keep workers at home

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will lift the stay-at-home order for the state starting Friday, May 15th at 5pm. Shops and churches will be allowed to operate but only at 50 percent capacity and must follow proper social distancing guidelines. Gov. Hogan made the decision saying that the state has achieved the 14-day trend of “plateauing or downward “trend of Coronavirus cases.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, plan to keep restrictions in place at this time. No word on when they will lift their order. Manufacturing may resume operations, personal services like barbershops and hair salons may reopen at up to 50% capacity and by appointment only.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announces that the district would extend their stay-at-home order through June 8th. New cases in D.C. have started to decline but offices want to see a sustained decrease of the next two weeks before a decision to reopen is made.

Source | Washington Post

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

RELATED: Maryland Lawmakers Announced Federal Funding To Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

RELATED: Coronavirus Vaccine Testing Underway At University Of Maryland School Of Medicine

Maryland Lifts Stay At Home Order While D.C. Extends  was originally published on woldcnews.com

coronavirus , Maryland

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor Killed While Sleeping After Police…

A Kentucky community is left looking for answers two months after police shoot and kill a Black woman in her…
05.14.20
Obamagate: Trump’s Latest Attempt To Smear President Barack…

On Mother's Day, President Trump unleash a Twitter tirade, accusing the former president of crimes that he was unable to…
05.13.20
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away…

Rep. Maxine Waters' sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.
05.11.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…

The tension, frustration, and anxiety over COVID-19 is leading to some rather disturbing violence over the past couple of weeks.
05.11.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy…
05.08.20
21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police…

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase…
05.08.20
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
Close