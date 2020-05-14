CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back Taxes

Dark Man X needs to give up a chunk of his funds to the Empire State.

10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DMX needs to get his finances in order. Reportedly, Dark Man X owes the state of New York almost $225,000 in back taxes.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The homie’s at Bossip report that the state of New York’s Division of Taxation has filed a tax warrant against the Yonkers rapper. X, born Earl Simmons, allegedly owes a cool $224,845 in state income taxes, per the warrant.

Clearly, X was still collecting bags if he owes that much in state taxes.

X should be too familiar with the process since he reportedly had multiple taxes warrants in NY before. Nack in 2018 he had a lien for slightly over $20,000 issued on him by the state and in 2014 he had another for a hefty $230,000. But it was the federal tax fraud charges that cost X his freedom when he served a year in prison (he was released in late January 2019). After initially being hit with 19 counts of tax fraud by the Feds, he pleaded guilty he copped to one charge of tax fraud after allegedly not paying income taxes from 2010 to 2015.

Since then, X has been performing but did a stint in rehab in late 2019. Most recently, X was spreading the word hosting a virtual Bible study on IG Live and floated the idea of battling Jay-Z in a VERZUZ match up.

“Earl is doing really well,” X’s lawyer Murray Richman told Bossip. “He’s been working on a documentary. While everybody has been down, he’s been working in Tennessee…He’s a terrific guy, love him.”

Wait, when are we getting this documentary, though?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

View this post on Instagram

Vegas @anthonyanderson ❌

A post shared by DMX (@dmx) on

 

DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back Taxes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

DMX

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]

Nothing will stop a father's love for his daughter.
05.15.20
#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor Killed While Sleeping After Police…

A Kentucky community is left looking for answers two months after police shoot and kill a Black woman in her…
05.14.20
Obamagate: Trump’s Latest Attempt To Smear President Barack…

On Mother's Day, President Trump unleash a Twitter tirade, accusing the former president of crimes that he was unable to…
05.13.20
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away…

Rep. Maxine Waters' sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.
05.11.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…

The tension, frustration, and anxiety over COVID-19 is leading to some rather disturbing violence over the past couple of weeks.
05.11.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy…
05.08.20
21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police…

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase…
05.08.20
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Close