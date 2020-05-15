CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi Fit Inspired By Michael Jackson

Teyana Taylor kills everything she touches.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Three

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Teyana Taylor’s moves have earned her a spot as one of the top ten dancers of our generation. When you’ve choreographed for Beyonce and Kanye West, your credentials speak for itself. The world wiped the steam off their glasses when they saw her in Kanye’s Fade video, but the truth is, she’s been killin’ it for years.

A sneak 👀 peek of “BARE WIT ME” from #THEALBUM #JUNE2020 no games this time around. S/O to da squad! DIR: @aspiketeyjoint DP: @afilmdirector EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: @theauntiesinc PRODUCER: @busynocupcakin STORY PRODUCERS: @aspiketeyjoint @coco_gilbert ART DESIGN: @hannahcarlene WARDROBE BY 👇🏾 KEY STYLIST: @teyanataylor CUSTOM WARDROBE BY: @beeombi CUSTOM JACKETS BY: @beeombi ARTWORK ON JACKETS BY: @inkbydregilly GLAM BY 👇🏾 MAKE UP: @japanesefaces HAIR: @realangelinarose @snobmobb CHOREOGRAPHY BY 👇🏾 KEY CHOREOGRAPHER @teyanataylor ASSISTANT CHOREOGRAPHER: @empress_neekqua DANCERS 👇🏾 @daniellecarty (Blue Ranger) @maggyvandenheuvel (Purple Ranger) @empress_neekqua (Green Ranger) @coco_gilbert (Red Ranger) @teyanataylor (Yellow Ranger) EDITED BY 👇🏾 KEY EDITOR: Chris @chrismonsanto Assistant editors: @coco_gilbert @Aspiketeyjoint

Via an Instagram post, the vocalist, actress, designer, producer, and dancer released a snippet of a song from her upcoming project The Album. Bare Wit Me is a sultry R&B hit that gives off the ultimate 90’s vibe. She solidified that with a wardrobe and dance moves reminiscent of Michael Jackson, circa the late 80’s, early 90’s era.

So let’s break this 40 second clip down. Teyana and her team directed and produced the music video. When it comes to the custom MJ-inspired suits by costume designer Beeōmbi, Taylor served as the key stylist. Each dancer wore a full-length jacket, with a matching shirt and tie. They even rocked the high-water trousers with white socks and black loafers. From the wardrobe, to the dance moves (also choreographed by Teyana), I can’t wait to see the full video!

I’m also excited for The Album. Mrs. Taylor has proven herself to be a Jaqueline of all trades.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

