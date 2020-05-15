Congratulations to Nick Cannon for graduating from Howard University last week.

The mogul enrolled in 2016 and finished school while maintaining his own morning radio show, being a host on “The Masked Singer”, continuing “Wild N Out”

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The #HU2020 graduate even had the chance to speak at his virtual commencement ceremony sharing some gems to his colleagues. He shared that obtaining a Ph.D. is his next educational goal.

“I am always seeking new challenges and continual growth and decided to obtain my first college degree from an institution that has a proven legacy of producing great minds. I have friends, mentors, and colleagues who attended Howard University. I look forward to this new journey in my life and am excited about the possibilities ahead,” Cannon said.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Revolt TV reports that his goal is to become the most important person in media.

“Being able to have a multi-platform empire is really what I have been focusing on. Create household legacies and brands, from radio to digital to daily television, I just feel like I can really do things [that] no one else has ever done before.” Watch a clip of the ceremony below.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And Speaks At Virtual Ceremony was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com