15-Year-Old Baltimore Girl May Have Died From Coronavirus

A 15-year-old girl from Baltimore may be Maryland’s youngest victim of COVID-19.

Daryana Dyson was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Mother’s Day. She was put on a ventilator. She died Saturday.

An autopsy is pending, but her family said she died due to the coronavirus.

“This is real,” her aunt said. “I didn’t think it was just so dangerous until this situation. She was healthy. No pre-existing nothing. We want everybody to know that she was just courageous, independent.”

Read More: CBS Baltimore 

 

15-Year-Old Baltimore Girl May Have Died From Coronavirus  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

