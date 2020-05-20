The Class of 2020 will have to graduate a bit different from any other class due to the global pandemic. Nonetheless they still earned the diploma and should be proud of themselves. Every year during this time celebrities show off there highschool/college photos to reminisce about the good ole times.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Alicia Keys chose to go on Instagram and show some of her highschool photos off!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Keys also shared a picture from her high school prom!

Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Magic 95.9: