CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos

Alicia Keys chose to go on Instagram and show some of her highschool photos off! 

Alicia Keys

Source: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

The Class of 2020 will have to graduate a bit different from any other class due to the global pandemic. Nonetheless they still earned the diploma and should be proud of themselves. Every year during this time celebrities show off there highschool/college photos to reminisce about the good ole times.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Alicia Keys chose to go on Instagram and show some of her highschool photos off!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Keys also shared a picture from her high school prom!

Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Alicia Keys

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Black Hairdresser Says She Was Harassed, While White…

Fort Worth's Britanny Brown claims she was unfairly called out by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations on Facebook.
05.20.20
Tennessee Software Exec Fired After Sharing Racist Obama…

Gary Casper, who was up until recently the vice president for information technology at Chattanooga-based Transcard, shared an offensive meme…
05.19.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Alleged Murderer Was Encouraged By Cops…

It appears that police pushed for Gregory McMichael to keep tabs on the neighborhood, most especially the house under construction…
05.18.20
Black Delivery Driver Blocked From Doing Job By…

An Oklahoma Black man who was doing his job was detained for more than half an hour by white men…
05.18.20
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]

Nothing will stop a father's love for his daughter.
05.15.20
Close