Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 22, 2020: Mark Cuban Tweets Help — Memorial Day Weekend — Coronavirus Update

1. Plans To Pay Big Bucks To Suppress The Vote

What You Need To Know:

At the very least, $20 million will be used to suppress the vote. Reports indicate Republicans will use the multi-millions in the courts and on the ground.

2. White IT Executive Is Jobless After Posting A Picture of Obama With a Noose Around His Neck

What You Need To Know:

The Alabama NAACP is calling on leadership at the Tennessee-based software company, Transcard, to provide proof of the recent firing of one of its employees.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Churches Nationwide Are Losing Their Leaders to COVID-19

What You Need To Know: 

The Black community has suffered disproportionately from the pandemic.

4. Mark Cuban Looking To Help Minority And Women-Owned Businesses Secure Some Of The $525 Billion Stimulus Money

What You Need To Know:

Billionaire businessman, Dallas Mavericks basketball owner, Shark Tank TV star, and Philanthropist Mark Cuban is looking to help right the wrongs of the government’s assistance Paycheck Protection Program.

5. Honoring Today’s Soldiers

What You Need To Know:

This is Memorial Day weekend. Once called Decoration Day, Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Military.

