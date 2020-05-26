A new poll found more than 60% of Marylanders think restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus “have been about right.”

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The Gonzales poll found 63 percent of Marylanders felt the restrictions were about right while 22% said they went too far.

Sixty-four percent of respondents said stay-at-home measures have been worth it while 22% said they caused more harm than good.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See Also: At Least 4 Cases Of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Linked To Coronavirus Reported in Maryland

See Also: Maryland Set To Offer Appointment-Free Coronavirus Testing This Week

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Poll: More Than 60% Of Marylanders Agree With Coronavirus-Related Restrictions was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: