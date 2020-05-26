CLOSE
Charm City
Poll: More Than 60% Of Marylanders Agree With Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

A new poll found more than 60% of Marylanders think restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus “have been about right.”

The Gonzales poll found 63 percent of Marylanders felt the restrictions were about right while 22% said they went too far.

Sixty-four percent of respondents said stay-at-home measures have been worth it while 22% said they caused more harm than good.

