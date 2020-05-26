CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

BET To Hold 2020 BET Awards Virtually

BET Awards 2019 - Portraits

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Despite COVID-19, the 2020 BET Awards will occur as planned, in a virtual capacity.

Celebrating both 40 years as a network and the show’s 20th anniversary, the top stars in black entertainment, sports and philanthropy will appear via “innovative techniques and artist-generated content” on Sunday, June 28th.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The network announced that the three-day BET Experience, which annually takes place in Los Angeles as a prelude to the award show, has been called off and will return in 2021. Nominations will be announced at a later date.

“The BET Awards are a seminal event – the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” said Scott Mills, president of BET. “Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment.  Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.”

“At BET, we place the health and safety of attendees, staff, vendors, and partners first, which is why the biggest night in black entertainment will go on implementing this innovative production direction,“ Connie Orlando, executive producer of the show said. “For the past 20 years, The BET Awards have paid homage to all things now and relevant. Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering and entertaining moments, which have shown the magic of our culture for over two decades.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Last year’s awards were hosted by Regina Hall.

Rihanna’s Leathery BET Awards Look Was Fenty
7 photos

BET To Hold 2020 BET Awards Virtually  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

BET

Videos
Latest
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
05.27.20
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Close