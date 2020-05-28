Charm City Spotlight: Artists, Sign Up For A Chance To Be Featured

This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the best of Baltimore talent. Artists, we want to hear from you! Submit your music for chance to featured right here on Magic 95.9 in the Charm City Spotlight.

Fill out the form below. Come ready and come prepared to present yourself to the Magic 95.9 audience.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Follow @magicbaltimore

Also On Magic 95.9: