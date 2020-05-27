CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage Plans

The virtual ”Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion was full of so much drama, so much confrontation and so much tea that weeks later, there are still new clips coming out of things that didn’t make it to air. In one such clip, host Andy Cohen asks Porsha Williams where she and fiancé Dennis McKinley stand on their wedding plans.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See what Porsha had to say below.

Andy Cohen: What’s the hold up for the wedding?

Porsha Williams: I mean we’re still figuring it out. My fiancé is here. We are living together, we are loving each other. We are raising our daughter. I’m not in a rush. What I’m taking my time doing is making sure our love is solid and strong. When you get married, you get married for a lifetime. It will be there, honey. I have my ring and we’re good.

Andy: If you had to predict, when will you be married?

Porsha: You know, I want to have a New Year wedding. All this crazy stuff going on with the pandemic, I don’t really know when it is. It would be great to have a New Year wedding. So maybe this New Year or next New Year.

Andy: Will any of these ladies be in the bridal party? 

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Porsha: I don’t know, I haven’t really thought about it. To be honest, after my first marriage—Not that my last bridesmaids did anything. I love them to death. Most of them are my family.—I did say that I would like to be standing there just with my sister and my fiancé. He has a brother that he’s really close to too. I really didn’t think about having a bunch of bridesmaids. But you know, a lot of these girls in these squares are very loving and have been very supportive of me. So yes, if I have a bridal party I would definitely be choosing some of these glamazons.

Marlo chimed in to say that she would like to be a bridesmaid.

Porsha: She’s always loved, Dennis. He would probably have her stand on his side, that’s how much they ride for each other.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage Plans  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Porsha Williams

Videos
Latest
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
05.27.20
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Close