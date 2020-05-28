CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 28, 2020: George Floyd — Stimulus Check Scam — Twitter Checks Trump

1. Say His Name: George Floyd

What You Need To Know:

His name: George Floyd

His age: 46

His death: MURDERED by strangulation by a Minnesota police officer while three other Minnesota police stood close by and watched.

2. For The First Time Twitter Adds Fact-Check Warnings To Trump Tweets

What You Need To Know:

For the very first time, Twitter has flagged Donald Trump’s tweets by adding a fact-check warning.

3. Coronavirus Update: Low-Income and Special Needs Children Face Challenges With Remote Learning During Pandemic

What You Need To Know: 

As the coronavirus crisis hit the U.S. and shuts down schools for the academic year, students, parents and teachers have had to adjust to a new way of learning.

4. New Stimulus Check Scams

What You Need To Know:

As some people are just receiving federal stimulus checks, new warnings are also being issued.

5. Commentary: Amy Cooper — Did The Punishment Fit The Crime?

What You Need To Know:

Yes. Under a microscope, perhaps her termination from her job may have been excessive but under a macroscope, which is the proper vantage point here, it’s a completely different scenario.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 28, 2020: George Floyd — Stimulus Check Scam — Twitter Checks Trump  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
05.27.20
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Close