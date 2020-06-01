The Great Debates: Best Solo R&B Singer

Urban One Brands
Posted 1 hour ago
The coronavirus has officially claimed the lives of over 100,000 people in the United States over the span of four months.
Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
